Sault Tribe to hold grand opening of ‘Ann Suggit Early Childhood Center’ Tuesday

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will host a grand opening and building dedication ceremony of the newly constructed childcare center.

The tribe’s Board of Directors unanimously approved Resolution 2021-75 to name the building the “Anne Suggitt Early Childhood Center,” in honor of Anne Suggitt, for her years of dedication, service and many contributions to the education and enrichment of the tribe’s children.

The grand opening is scheduled as follows:

Event: Grand Opening and Building Dedication Ceremony

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. eastern

Place: 4 Ice Circle Drive, Sault Ste. Marie MI, 49783

Facebook Live: Visit Sault Tribe Early Childhood Education Program page

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81278140608?pwd=L1FKdng0UUJ3eXpuOUhocU5ZeGlWQT09 Meeting ID: 812 7814 0608 Passcode: 889142



Virtual attendance is recommended for community members as we will have children in the session throughout the event.

Tribal Chairperson Aaron A. Payment said, “Our team worked very hard to secure additional funding to allow us to do what we do best — educate our youth and prepare for our future. I am so pleased that our tribe dedicated the name of the building after Anne Suggitt, a Sault Tribe citizen who pioneered our early childhood development and education.”

The Anne Suggitt Early Childhood Center will host the tribe’s Early Head Start, Head Start and Childcare Programs. These programs provide the earliest education to the tribe’s youngest learners, ages 0-5, through in-person and virtual opportunities.

The tribe says the new center provides much needed classroom space, a new cafeteria and outdoor play environment. The additional classroom space will open learning opportunities for approximately 36 additional Sault Tribe children. Another added benefit for the little learners includes ready access to the tribe’s other member center resources — tribal Education, Recreation and Youth Education & Activities — located in the Big Bear Recreation Center.

For additional information concerning the Grand Opening and Building dedication ceremony, please contact Early Childhood Program Manager Shondra Gervais at 906-635-7722 or via email at sgervais@saulttribe.net.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.