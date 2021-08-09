Ryan Report - August 8, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan is joined in studio by Dr. John Lehtinen, MD.

The pair discuss athletes’ mental and physical health, especially related to Simone Biles’ decision to pull out of many competitions during the Toyko Olympics that just wrapped up in Japan. They also discuss other medical topics.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

