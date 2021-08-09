Advertisement

Ryan Report - August 8, 2021

This week, Don Ryan is joined in studio by Dr. John Lehtinen, MD.
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan is joined in studio by Dr. John Lehtinen, MD.

The pair discuss athletes’ mental and physical health, especially related to Simone Biles’ decision to pull out of many competitions during the Toyko Olympics that just wrapped up in Japan. They also discuss other medical topics.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Marquette stabbing, suspect found
Police Lights
Body found in Lake Superior
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Live music and fishing derby among the attractions at the Municipal Docks
People gather in Escanaba for eighth annual Rock the Dock

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan on the August 8, 2021, episode of his show, The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - August 8, 2021 - Part 4
Dr. John Lehtinen, MD (left) joins TV6's Don Ryan on the August 8, 2021 episode of The Ryan...
The Ryan Report - August 8, 2021 - Part 2
Dr. John Lehtinen, MD (left) joins TV6's Don Ryan on the August 8, 2021 episode of The Ryan...
The Ryan Report - August 8, 2021 - Part 1
Saltwater-etched rings by Kelly Gilligan. Available to view or purchase during the month of...
August guest artist at Zero Degrees Art Gallery creates designs using saltwater and electricity