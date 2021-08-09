No fish story: Teen sets new Michigan salmon record

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) - Louis Martinez will never have to embellish the proverbial fish story, after confirmation that he set a new state record for the largest Chinook salmon ever caught in Michigan.

The teenager from Ortonville, Mich., reeled in the nearly 48-pounder on Saturday morning while fishing on a charter boat in Lake Michigan with his mom, sister and stepdad.

The Ludington Daily News reports that the 19-year-old battled to pull the record-setting fish in for some 30 minutes off the lake’s Big Sable Point.

The previous record was a Chinook salmon of just over 46 pounds caught in 1978 on the Grand River in Kent County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.