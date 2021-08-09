Advertisement

No fish story: Teen sets new Michigan salmon record

19-year-old Louis Martinez, from Ortonville, Mich., reeled in the nearly 48-pounder on Saturday morning.
FILE. Fishing pole.
FILE. Fishing pole.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) - Louis Martinez will never have to embellish the proverbial fish story, after confirmation that he set a new state record for the largest Chinook salmon ever caught in Michigan.

The teenager from Ortonville, Mich., reeled in the nearly 48-pounder on Saturday morning while fishing on a charter boat in Lake Michigan with his mom, sister and stepdad.

The Ludington Daily News reports that the 19-year-old battled to pull the record-setting fish in for some 30 minutes off the lake’s Big Sable Point.

The previous record was a Chinook salmon of just over 46 pounds caught in 1978 on the Grand River in Kent County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

