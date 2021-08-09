Advertisement

New murals installed in Munising

After a year of planning, there's some new murals in downtown Munising highlighting the community.
Three of the newest murals installed
Three of the newest murals installed
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year of planning, there’s some new murals in downtown Munising highlighting the community.

Four murals were installed at Munising’s Binsfeld Bayshore Park.

Each one showcases a popular event which takes place in the park each year, including weekly concerts, Pictured Rocks Days, and the Fourth of July.

The murals were funded by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the DDA is hoping to continue showcasing everything Munising has to offer.

“The reason as to why we do it is because people love art and we just have a ton of people in town not only visiting who like to walk around and look at things, but also the community really likes these different things, and they celebrate things that are about the community. We’re really proud of those things and we wanted to highlight that,” said Executive Director of Munising Downtown Development Authority Kathy Reynolds.

The DDA said its already planning a new art installation for the coming year.

