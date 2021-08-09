More Sunshine Tuesday Means Warmer Temperatures Most Areas

Tuesday: Continued humid, cloudy to partly cloudy, chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds, a bit less humid, a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening

Highs: mainly 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with the beginning of a cooling and drying trend

Highs: centered near 80

Friday: Cooler, sun mixed with clouds

Highs: 70s

Look for a pleasant weekend with abundant sunshine. Plan on seasonable temperatures Saturday and warmer temperatures Sunday.

