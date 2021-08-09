More Sunshine Tuesday Means Warmer Temperatures Most Areas
Along with the Continuation of High Humidity
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Tuesday: Continued humid, cloudy to partly cloudy, chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening
Highs: near 80 into the 80s
Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds, a bit less humid, a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening
Highs: mainly 80s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the beginning of a cooling and drying trend
Highs: centered near 80
Friday: Cooler, sun mixed with clouds
Highs: 70s
Look for a pleasant weekend with abundant sunshine. Plan on seasonable temperatures Saturday and warmer temperatures Sunday.
