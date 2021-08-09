Menominee woman sentenced to prison on meth charges

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) -A Menominee woman was sentenced to prison in Menominee County Circuit Court on Meth charges.

32-year-old Kimberly Ann Brock was sentenced to 42 months to 20 years in prison for Operating a Meth Lab and 42 months to seven years for Delivery of Suboxone.

On January 27, 2021, members of the Upper Peninsula Drug Enforcement Team searched Brock’s home on 25th Avenue in Menominee and found large amounts of meth and a meth lab.

According to court documents, Brock admitted to allowing people to sell drugs at her house in exchange for drugs.

At the time of the search, Brock’s two and half year-old daughter was at the house and was exposed to the meth lab. The child was removed and placed with a relative.

Also, on June 18, 2020, an UPSET Confidential Informant purchased suboxone from Brock at the home.

On July 9, 2021, Brock pleaded guilty to the drug charges.

