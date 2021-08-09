MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The M-28 construction in Munising is behind on schedule, but it’s still expected to be finished this year.

“Right now, crews are working on stages 7 and 8 of the project which is Lynn St. to Hickory St. and then Hickory St. to the west all the way out to Commercial,” said MDOT Spokesperson Dan Weingarten.

He said MDOT is finishing up the downtown reconstruction portion of the 15.5-million-dollar project in Munising.

“That includes a lot of utility work that the city is doing with sanitary, sewer, storm sewer, and things like that so a lot of excavation, and then when that’s done, we’re putting down a completely new pavement on M-28,” said Weingarten.

But he said construction is running late.

“Work overall has gone a little bit slower than anticipated and we’re running a little bit behind, but we’re still confident that we can get the project done this season.”

According to Executive Director of Munising Downtown Development Authority Kathy Reynolds, Munising is having another record tourism year. She said construction is not slowing tourists down, and Munising is already seeing the benefits of the project.

“One of the cool things about the project that has really helped, and you can tell already is the fact that we’ve incorporated a multi-use path throughout the downtown and so just with more sidewalks, we have had so much more walking. Nothing has slowed down people at all,” she said.

MDOT expects construction to be completed by the end of October.

