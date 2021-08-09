Advertisement

Law enforcement negotiators bring Escanaba man down to safety

A 34-year-old man climbed an elevator mast, in the construction area of the Island Resort & Casino project.
Hannahville Police Department seal.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement negotiators brought an Escanaba man down to safety following an incident at the Island Resort & Casino on Sunday.

According to the Hannahville Police Department, the 34-year-old man was experiencing thoughts of suicide and climbed up a construction elevator mast, on the outside of the 122-foot casino hotel.

Three members of the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Negotiator Team spoke to the man from the roof, for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, before he agreed to come down.

An elevator operator from Gundlach Champion used the elevator to lift officers and members from Menominee Fire and Rescue to the top, to place the man in protective custody, and bring him down to safety.

No other information about this incident will be released.

Many agencies assisted the Hannahville Police Department in this incident: Menominee and Delta County Dispatch, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and its Negotiator Team, Michigan State Police, Menominee Fire and Rescue, Escanaba Township Fire Department, Harris Township Fire Department, Bark River Township Fire Department, Rampart EMS, Hannahville Behavioral Health, Gundlach Champion Construction and the Island Resort & Casino security, maintenance, and surveillance departments.

