Knock it off! Loud pickleball games annoy some in UP

Iron Mountain won’t restrict pickleball hours at four courts, after 20 players attended a recent council meeting to object.
FILE. Players use an Iron Mountain court for a game of pickleball during the daytime.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP/WLUC) - Some residents in an Upper Michigan community are complaining about noise during summer nights.

Is it rowdy teens? No, it’s adults playing pickleball.

Iron Mountain won’t restrict pickleball hours at four courts. The city manager had suggested ending games at 6:00 p.m., but 20 players attended a recent council meeting to object.

Roxanne Hudson, who lives next to the courts in Iron Mountain, says she and her husband “just want to move.”

Pickleball is played on courts that resemble tennis courts but are much smaller. Players use wood paddles and plastic balls.

Scott McLure, speaking on behalf of players, says they might try quieter paddles.

