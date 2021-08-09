Advertisement

Island Resort & Casino announces postponement of Tesla Concerts

The concerts, scheduled for Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, have been postponed by the band’s management.
FILE. Island Resort & Casino sign.
FILE. Island Resort & Casino sign.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Island Resort & Casino has announced the Tesla Concerts, scheduled for Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, have been postponed by the band’s management.

No reason for cancellation was released by the band or the Island.

The concerts are expected to be rescheduled and ticket holders can be assured their tickets will be valid for the rescheduled performance dates.

However, anyone who has a hotel reservation for either of the original Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 show dates will need to cancel their reservation.

To cancel a hotel reservation please call 877-475-7375.

For more information call 1-800-682-6040 or visit Island Resort & Casino website.

