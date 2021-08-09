A humid & active trend

A slow-moving system will move through by Thursday. Ahead of it heat and moisture will ramp up. Plan for humid and hot conditions, especially tomorrow and Wednesday. Then a cold front moves through by Thursday and behind it, drier and pleasant air moves in.

In the meantime, as the heat and humidity build chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms remain during the afternoons through Wednesday. Tomorrow a few strong to severe storms could develop into the evening. The main hazards include strong winds and large hail.

Today: Mostly cloudy, humid with a few thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s, low to mid-70s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot/humid with afternoon storms again

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, cooler along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mainly low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Continued 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.