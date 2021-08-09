Houghton, Hancock plan Community Night Out for Sept. 4

HOUGHTON, HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton and the City of Hancock will present Community Night Out which will be held on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

The cities are working with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce to execute the event, which will feature fireworks at dusk and events throughout the day.

The City of Houghton is planning an Art on the Town event on the downtown Houghton Municipal Parking Deck from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., including music, art and homemade crafts market. There is no fee to participate, and vendors are encouraged to register by calling 906-231-7865.

“We’re looking forward to ending the summer with a bang, come out and enjoy ‘Community Night Out.’ There will be fireworks, sidewalk sales, an art market, a boat parade and more! Come support local businesses and restaurants,” says Eric Waara, City of Houghton manager.

The City of Hancock will be providing a beer garden and concert stage in Porvoo Park with music by the band Rewind from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“We’re excited to offer an ‘end of summer bang,’ with ‘Community Night Out,’ a family-fun event, with live music, sidewalk sales, and MORE,” says Mary Babcock, City of Hancock manager.

A boat parade is also being organized on the Portage Canal. Boats are encouraged to line up at the Super 8 dock in Houghton no later than 8:30 p.m., with parade starting at 8:45 p.m. going west. Organizers ask that watercraft that requires the bridge to be lifted not be used in the parade.

Fireworks will follow at dusk, to “end the summer” Community Night Out!

Radio station 97.7 FM will have syncing coverage of the days events.

“Our goal is to make this a relaxed, family-friendly event. We encourage individuals and families to come out and enjoy the day, visit your local eateries, breweries and shop at our local businesses. As the evening wraps up, grab a spot near the beautiful Portage Canal and watch the fireworks,” says Tara Arens, Manager at the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.

“We would like to thank our generous Fireworks sponsors City of Houghton, City of Hancock, Northern Specialty Health, Pat’s Foods | Campioni Hardware and Nitro Consulting!” said the organizers.

Check out the event flyer here.

