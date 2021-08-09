Former U.P. resident approved to transfer stray dogs from Texas to U.P. to be fostered

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former U.P. resident is asking for volunteers to open their homes temporarily to animals in need.

Jenna Loos moved to San Antonio, TX from Marquette about two years ago. In that time, she’s fostered over 50 dogs in her own home, plus found temporary shelter for hundreds of others.

Texas doesn’t have the same “no kill” status as Michigan, which means shelter animals are subject to euthanasia at any given time.

Loos says Texas is incredibly overwhelmed with stray dogs. While there are certainly Michigan dogs that need homes, the U.P. does not face a stray problem of the same magnitude as Texas. Because of this, Loos was recently approved to transport dogs to the U.P. to be placed in foster care.

Before she can do that, however, she needs you to commit to becoming a fosterer.

Shelters and rescue organizations typically cover the dog’s expenses. You just have to provide the home and lots of love!

Fostering usually lasts for a few weeks to a few months, but is dependent upon the dog’s needs and its pending adoption status.

To contact Loos, email Jenna at sarescuecoalition@gmail.com.

For more information about fostering a dog locally, reach out to a shelter near you.

For FAQs about fostering, visit this website here.

