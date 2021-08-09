Advertisement

Former U.P. resident approved to transfer stray dogs from Texas to U.P. to be fostered

Jenna Loos rescues stray dogs around San Antonio, Texas; arranges foster care
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former U.P. resident is asking for volunteers to open their homes temporarily to animals in need.

Jenna Loos moved to San Antonio, TX from Marquette about two years ago. In that time, she’s fostered over 50 dogs in her own home, plus found temporary shelter for hundreds of others.

Texas doesn’t have the same “no kill” status as Michigan, which means shelter animals are subject to euthanasia at any given time.

Loos says Texas is incredibly overwhelmed with stray dogs. While there are certainly Michigan dogs that need homes, the U.P. does not face a stray problem of the same magnitude as Texas. Because of this, Loos was recently approved to transport dogs to the U.P. to be placed in foster care.

Before she can do that, however, she needs you to commit to becoming a fosterer.

Shelters and rescue organizations typically cover the dog’s expenses. You just have to provide the home and lots of love!

Fostering usually lasts for a few weeks to a few months, but is dependent upon the dog’s needs and its pending adoption status.

To contact Loos, email Jenna at sarescuecoalition@gmail.com.

For more information about fostering a dog locally, reach out to a shelter near you.

For FAQs about fostering, visit this website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Marquette stabbing, suspect found
Police Lights
Body found in Lake Superior
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch...
Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Latest News

FILE. Calumet Electronics building.
Calumet Electronics to host family-friendly job fair Saturday
A tree at sunset.
26 communities, organizations receive grants for tree planting
Ryan Report - August 8, 2021
TV6's Don Ryan on the August 8, 2021, episode of his show, The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - August 8, 2021 - Part 4