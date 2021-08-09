Florence County Museum celebrates county history

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The exact replica of a homestead is part of this summer’s exhibit from the Florence County Historical Society, highlighting centennial farms from the area.

“We actually have 12 centennial farms and one centennial house that have been designated by the state fair,” said Debra Demuri, Florence County Historical Society Secretary and Treasurer.

Donations and fundraising events fund the Florence County Museum. The historical society is active in teaching youth, too.

”One thing we always do every year too though is invite the fourth graders down from the school. That’s part of their curriculum, to learn about their state and county. So that’s been a great learning experience with the fourth graders,” said Karen Wertanen, Florence County Historical Society President.

Other projects include creating walking tour guides with the help of high school students and taking students to the former jail. The historical society was founded in 1980, after the 100th anniversary of the county.

“We wanted to preserve whatever we could of the Florence County history,” Demuri said. “We have eight townships, so within our museum we have information on all eight townships.”

The museum also features more than two thousand photos that were converted to digital copies.

“This year we have a special display that was donated to us to use, which actually has some pictures that were taken on the old glass slides,” Wertanen said. “They were just made into photocopies, and are so clear and distinct, it’s amazing.”

The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. CT until noon. It closes for the year after Labor Day, where research on new exhibits begin.

