Chenier’s Greenhouse preparing for next season

Renovations are underway at both the Norway and Gladstone locations.
Renovations inside a greenhouse.
Renovations inside a greenhouse.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chenier’s Greenhouse is closed for the season, but the staff is still hard at work. With 24 greenhouses between its Gladstone and Norway locations, Chenier’s Greenhouse has 65,000 square feet of land.

“It’s quite a task to keep everything up and going and in tiptop shape and we still got infrastructure upgrades as well,” said John Chenier, co-owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse.

Father-son and co-owners John and Nick Chenier, as well as Nick’s brother, Mike, are working on improvements to their greenhouses.

“To be able to grow more product up there [Norway] so we don’t have to transport as much from Gladstone up there during our busy season when we’re working 16 hours a day,” said Nick Chenier.

The Norway location will have one additional greenhouse.

“We look forward to continue to grow that customer base and just branching out even more into the Norway, Dickinson area community,” said Nick Chenier.

In Gladstone, all greenhouses will be automated – meaning the heat can be controlled.

“Including interlocking the furnaces so when the vents are open, the furnaces aren’t running,” said John Chenier.

In addition to renovations, products need to be ordered earlier than normal to get them on time.

“The plant material, the soil the seeds and all the containers. All those orders have to be in by September to be able to get them for the following spring,” said Nick Chenier.

With so many people at home, Chenier’s saw increased business the past two years.

“What else would you want to be doing in the spring but grow flowers and make your yard look beautiful?” asked Nick Chenier.

Chenier’s also takes care of all flowers on the U.P. State Fairgrounds. The business has been donating and caring for the flowers for 35 years.

“A lot of pride in that and I know a lot of people really enjoy them during fair week as well as throughout the summer,” said Nick Chenier.

The off-season continues till January and Chenier’s will begin planting in February.

