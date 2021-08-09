Calumet Electronics to host family-friendly job fair Saturday

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - An expanding Calumet business is hosting a job fair this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Calumet Electronics is hosting a family-friendly job fair to fill 75 open positions.

The company says applicants don’t need prior experience, as they will receive on-the-job training.

“The most successful applicants will be those who value teamwork, positive attitudes, growth opportunities, and a busy, hands-on workplace,” Calumet Electronics said in a press release.

The job fair will have food (hot dogs, chips, soft drinks) and swag for those who attend.

Anyone interested in learning more or submitting an online application, can visit Calumet Electronics’ website.

About Calumet Electronics: Calumet Electronics Corporation is an award-winning research, design, engineering, and manufacturing company specializing in high-quality printed circuit boards. The organization fuels collaboration with distinguished suppliers and customers to advance the production of leading-edge electronics in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.