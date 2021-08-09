Advertisement

A Beautiful Location: the Architecture of NMU exhibit highlights campus buildings

A picture of the original building on the campus of NMU
A picture of the original building on the campus of NMU(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An exhibit at Northern Michigan University is taking a closer look at the architecture of the campus through the years. It’s called ‘A Beautiful Location: the architecture of NMU.’

Using photos, videos and artifacts, the exhibit follows the history of NMU, from it’s founding in 1899 to today through it’s buildings and facilities. The Curator for the exhibit hopes it inspires some appreciation of the present as well as the past.

“Hopefully they’ll come away with a little greater appreciation of what we have, we can’t go back and bring back the buildings we lost in the 1970s, those are gone, we need to start appreciating what we have now, that they’re significant buildings and that they deserve to be preserved,” said Dan Truckey

The exhibit is open now through September 4 at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at NMU. There will also be a walking tour on August 19. You can find out more by clicking here.

