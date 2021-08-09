Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday

CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Airsteam camper was damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County’s Cedarville Township Monday.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was called to M-35, near South Fox Road (about 8 miles north of Cedar River), at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 9 for a crash.

The side of a silver Airstream was significantly damaged in the crash. No information was immediately available on the conditions of drivers or passengers, or other vehicles.

Gene’s Towing & Recovery towed the camper away from the scene, with assistance from Corey’s Auto Salvage. As of 1:30 p.m. central, M-35 traffic was back to normal.

No other information about the crash is available at this time. The sheriff’s office said more details will be released as soon as the crash report is completed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

