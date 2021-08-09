26 communities, organizations receive grants for tree planting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From Iron Mountain in the Upper Peninsula to the village of Dundee in the state’s southeast corner, 26 communities across Michigan will share $92,500 in grants this year to plant trees.

The trees, to be planted along streets and in parks and other public spaces, come courtesy of a program sponsored by the DTE Energy Foundation and administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan. This year’s individual grants range in size from $1,800 to $4,000.

Iron Mountain was the only awardee in Upper Michigan, receiving $4,000.

“The DTE Energy Foundation looks forward to seeing this year’s seedlings become catalysts for environmental change statewide,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation. “That’s why our foundation continues to support tree plantings and other initiatives that protect our air, land and water in communities across the state.”

An annual request for proposals goes out each spring; the next opportunity to apply is in late April 2022.

The DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry Program helps municipalities and community groups promote and manage their urban trees and forests. It supports efforts to increase education and training and to implement projects. To learn more, contact Kevin Sayers at 517-582-3209 or visit Michigan.gov/UCF.

Communities interested in volunteer tree plantings or educational events should visit ReleafMichigan.org, email Info@ReLeafMichigan.org or call 800-642-7353.

For information about DTE Energy Foundation programs, contact Aimee Ridella at 313-235-4347.

