Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral show returns for its 45th year

Over 35 vendors came together at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge to sell all things rocks, gems and minerals.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral show has made its return in Marquette County.

Saturday marked the Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club’s 45th annual show.

Over 35 vendors came together at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge to sell all things rocks, gems and minerals, which included gemstones, rock slabs, jewelry and more.

Kids also participated in a treasure hunt and a rock dig.

After not having a show last year, the turnout was huge.

“We have been busy since before we even opened this morning. Most of our vendors have been absolutely thrilled with the number of people coming through and the number of sales they’re getting – one of them called it ‘hectic busy.’ I would say if it’s not equal to past years, probably 10 or 15 percent better,” said Ishpeming Rock and mineral Club President Kirsten Maki.

The club also hosted raffle drawings and a field trip to the Republic Mine to raise funds for the club.

