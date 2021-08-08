Advertisement

Reports: ‘Night Court’ actress Markie Post dies at 70

FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Actress Markie Post, who starred in the long-running sitcom “Night Court,” died Saturday at the age of 70 after battling cancer, according to reports in multiple entertainment outlets.

Post’s manager confirmed her death to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Perhaps best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan in “Night Court,” Post had an extensive list of television credits, including parts in the TV series “The Fall Guy,” “Hearts Afire” and “Odd Man Out.”

Her long career also included an appearance in the 1998 film “There’s Something About Mary” as the mother of Cameron Diaz’s character Mary.

Post battled cancer for nearly four years, according to Deadline.

She continued acting after her diagnosis, appearing in TV shows like “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Post is survived by her husband and two daughters.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, her family remembered her as “a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

Her passing comes nearly a month after her “Night Court” co-star Charlie Robinson died at the age of 75.

