People gather in Escanaba for eighth annual Rock the Dock

Live music, fishing derby and golf ball drop among the attractions
Live music and fishing derby among the attractions at the Municipal Docks
Live music and fishing derby among the attractions at the Municipal Docks(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens gathered at the Escanaba Municipal Docks for the eighth annual Rock the Dock.

Children and families listened to live music from two different bands, enjoyed food from food trailers, and had a chance to win cash and prizes in a golf ball drop. Kids also participated in a fishing derby along Lake Michigan.

Escanaba’s Recreation Director, Kim Peterson, says the day was all about getting everyone to have some summer fun.

“We think it’s very important to get the community outside, enjoy the weather, and enjoy live music,” Peterson said. “Everybody loves that. All of our live music is always local.”

The Escanaba Rotary also celebrated its 100th anniversary at the event.

The leftover money raised from the golf ball drop and a 50/50 raffle is going to Big Brothers Big Sisters in the bay area and the Escanaba Recreation Department.

Escanaba’s next event is a Labor Day festival from September 4-6, which will also be at the Municipal Docks.

