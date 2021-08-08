Cyclists complete second section of Tour Da Yoop, Eh in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, multiple cyclists completed section two of Tour Da Yoop, Eh, traveling from Manistique to Escanaba. For the 4th consecutive year, founder James Studinger has led people from within and outside the Upper Peninsula on a ten-day 1,200-mile tour around the region.

“We are riding in and out of literally every single community in the Upper Peninsula,” said Studinger, “and seeing places in the Upper Peninsula that people that have told me they have lived here all their life have never seen yet.”

This year’s event is partnering with the U.P. Lions Club and its I Trekked the U.P. initiative to raise money for families dealing with childhood cancer. Funds are being raised at each of the tour’s hydration stations.

Chelse Gatien’s youngest son Camden has a rare blood and bone marrow disorder. The effort made her overwhelmed with emotion.

“This just needs to be yelled from the rooftops,” Gatien said. “This is the kind of stuff that needs to happen for a small area like the U.P. to start raising awareness for pediatric cancers.”

Jerry Grenfell, whose daughter Kambria is dealing with a form of brain cancer, was also pleased.

“It’s awesome to see a community all come together like this and support families,” he stated. “It means a lot. Every little bit helps.”

With eight days left of the tour, Studinger says the cause can be a motivating factor for the participants, and he is grateful to see families come together to spread the message.

“I’m really glad they’re coming out and helping get the word out so more families can get these resources,” he said.

Studinger sees the partnership with the U.P. Lions Club as long lasting and looks forward to seeing Tour Da Yoop, Eh participants continue to cycle around the region to help childhood cancer families.

