Body found in Lake Superior

According to the Marquette Police Department, an unidentified deceased male subject was found in Lake Superior on Sunday, August 8 at approximately 1:26 P.M.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An unidentified deceased male subject was found in Lake Superior on Sunday, August 8 at approximately 1:26 P.M.

According to the Marquette Police Department, the body was located in the general area where the search for the missing kayaker was being conducted north of Partridge Island. Officers from the Marquette police Department and Marquette County Sheriff’s Department recovered the body from the water. The body was then transported to Upper peninsula health System - Marquette by EMS.

An investigation into the decedent’s identity is ongoing. More information will be released once the identity is confirmed.

