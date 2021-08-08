1 dead in Marquette stabbing, suspect found
Police were called to the 200 block of Furnace St. just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning on Marquette’s south side.
According to the Marquette Police Department, officers responded just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Furnace St. for a reported stabbing. Officers discovered a 61-year-old Marquette resident had been stabbed. Their name has not been released.
The suspect, 38-year-old Curtis John Contois, left the scene. Contois was found around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a search with K-9 assistance.
The victim died a short time later at Upper Peninsula Health System – Marquette, police say.
“The Marquette Police would like to thank the community for their diligence,” Detective Captain Gregory Kinonen said in a press release. “The suspect was located by a collaborative effort between the Police and the community.”
Police say the stabbing is still being investigated, and further information will be provided at a later date.
The Marquette Police were assisted by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, UP Health System EMS, Marquette Fire Department and Northern Michigan University Police Department.
