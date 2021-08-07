Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year without new inductees because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 iconic sports figures have been added to the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame. The 2022 class will be inducted May 14 at Island Resort & Casino, 15 miles west of Escanaba. The inductees include: veteran hockey player/coach Bruce Coppo of Calumet, former Ishpeming High School three-sport standout Mike DellAngelo, multi-sport standout Dale Hongisto of Wakefield, former Newberry basketball ace Chris Nance, Manistique High School all-state football player John Pistulka, former Ishpeming and Negaunee boys basketball coach Tom Russo, and broadcaster and long-time multi-sport coach Jerry Root of Escanaba.

Three deceased inductees will also be installed. They are legendary hockey ace Sam Kokko of Sault Ste. Marie, former University of Michigan goalie John Jewell of Laurium and baseball standout Vernon “Moose” Johnson of Crystal Falls.

The selections were made recently by the UPSHF Executive Council. The 2020 class will belatedly be inducted Aug. 15 at Island Resort & Casino.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.