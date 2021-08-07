Advertisement

South Side Fishing Association hosts 7th annual Veterans Fishing Day

Over 40 volunteer captains, organized by South Side Fishing Association, took the vets out on the water at 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
A boat parade showed off the catches of the day.
A boat parade showed off the catches of the day.
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 60 U.P. veterans took part in the 7th annual Veterans Fishing Day at Marquette’s Lower Harbor on Saturday.

Over 40 volunteer captains, organized by South Side Fishing Association, took the vets out on the water at 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they came back, a boat parade showed off the catches of the day.

Veterans’ families and Marquette residents lined the harbor, waving little American flags as the boats came in.

The largest fish caught was over 20 pounds. All the fish were collected, cleaned by Thill’s Fish House, and equally distributed among the veterans.

SSFA’s President, Todd Scott, says this is the association’s most popular event.

“This is just a continuation of that process, where we’re making awareness of fishing,” says Scott. “This is actually our favorite event, to be able to take these veterans out on the water and give back something to the guys who gave so much for us.”

The fishing day ended with an afternoon picnic at Lakeview Arena for the veterans and their families.

