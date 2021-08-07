Negaunee Public Schools inducts 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame members during ceremony Friday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools has their first inductees into their hall of fame. In a special ceremony Friday evening eight people were recognized and inducted in the hall.

Friday night’s event also included five inductees from 2020. That ceremony couldn’t take place last year because of the pandemic. For the Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent, it’s important to appreciate the contributions graduates have made.

“I think it’s important to recognize those people that have made a significant contribution to our district, we’re super proud to be part of Negaunee Public Schools but this was built decades ago and we want to honor those people that put those building blocks in place to make our district what it is today,” said NPS Superintendent, Dan Skewis.

Negaunee and NMU hockey super-fan Alan ‘Goofus’ Ammesmaki was the first among the 2020 inductees. Also being inducted for 2020 was Gerry Anderson, Dick Koski, H.B. Krogman, and Mary Trolla. The 2021 inductees are Les Coduti, Dave Hallgren, and Tom Russo.

