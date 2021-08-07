Advertisement

Negaunee Public Schools inducts 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame members during ceremony Friday

The NPS Hall of Fame Ceremony
The NPS Hall of Fame Ceremony(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools has their first inductees into their hall of fame. In a special ceremony Friday evening eight people were recognized and inducted in the hall.

Friday night’s event also included five inductees from 2020. That ceremony couldn’t take place last year because of the pandemic. For the Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent, it’s important to appreciate the contributions graduates have made.

“I think it’s important to recognize those people that have made a significant contribution to our district, we’re super proud to be part of Negaunee Public Schools but this was built decades ago and we want to honor those people that put those building blocks in place to make our district what it is today,” said NPS Superintendent, Dan Skewis.

Negaunee and NMU hockey super-fan Alan ‘Goofus’ Ammesmaki was the first among the 2020 inductees. Also being inducted for 2020 was Gerry Anderson, Dick Koski, H.B. Krogman, and Mary Trolla. The 2021 inductees are Les Coduti, Dave Hallgren, and Tom Russo.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison inmate assaults female officer, female counselor this week
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit
Amberg, Wis. woman dies in Marinette County 3-vehicle crash Wednesday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Free boat washes by KISMA will be seen around the Copper Country's boat launches through the...
KISMA holds free boat washes
Congratulations to Sonora Hodges on opening her own massage academy!
Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy opens
Dana M. Schlehuber, pictured, was named as the General Manager of the Kewadin Casino Sault Ste....
Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie selects general manager
The block party lasted from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Madgoodies hosts block party as fundraiser for MATI drive-in theater