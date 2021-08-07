Advertisement

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosts 7th annual Jacobetti Ride

The CVMA hosts the ride every year and invites other U.P. motorcyclists to participate.
About 20 bikers participated in this years' ride.
About 20 bikers participated in this years' ride.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists from around the U.P. took part in the 7th annual Jacobetti Ride on Saturday.

About 20 bikes took off at noon from American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake, heading by police escort into Marquette.

The riders are mostly members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The CVMA hosts the ride every year and invites other U.P. motorcyclists to participate.

Since its beginning, the ride has raised almost $80,000 for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

Joe Kerekes, the CVMA Chapter 35-1 XO, describes the event as ‘vets helping vets’.

“Our pledge to Jacobetti is the money we give them is for activities, which that means, take [the veterans] to hockey games, or shopping, or something. And it makes you feel good to be able to help somebody else,” says Kerekes.

The ride ended back at Legion Post 349 for a barbeque with the veterans and a silent auction.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison inmate assaults female officer, female counselor this week
Amberg, Wis. woman dies in Marinette County 3-vehicle crash Wednesday
Fire generic
Building catches on fire at Bay College in Escanaba
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The NPS Hall of Fame Ceremony
Negaunee Public Schools inducts 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame members during ceremony Friday
Free boat washes by KISMA will be seen around the Copper Country's boat launches through the...
KISMA holds free boat washes
Congratulations to Sonora Hodges on opening her own massage academy!
Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy opens
Dana M. Schlehuber, pictured, was named as the General Manager of the Kewadin Casino Sault Ste....
Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie selects general manager