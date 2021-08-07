Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosts 7th annual Jacobetti Ride

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists from around the U.P. took part in the 7th annual Jacobetti Ride on Saturday.

About 20 bikes took off at noon from American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake, heading by police escort into Marquette.

The riders are mostly members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The CVMA hosts the ride every year and invites other U.P. motorcyclists to participate.

Since its beginning, the ride has raised almost $80,000 for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

Joe Kerekes, the CVMA Chapter 35-1 XO, describes the event as ‘vets helping vets’.

“Our pledge to Jacobetti is the money we give them is for activities, which that means, take [the veterans] to hockey games, or shopping, or something. And it makes you feel good to be able to help somebody else,” says Kerekes.

The ride ended back at Legion Post 349 for a barbeque with the veterans and a silent auction.

