Yooper Shirts taking pre-sale for ‘Michigan Four Seasons’ cycling Jersey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources continues their ‘these goods are good for Michigan program and Yooper Shirts has the latest offering. The Ishpeming based clothing shop is taking pre-sale for a new ‘Michigan Four Seasons’ cycling jersey.

Yooper Shirts has other products showcasing state parks, and recreation in Michigan. The DNR led program is an example of a public-private partnership promoting state tourism and recreation.

“This is just one example of these relationships that we have, these public-private partnerships to help benefit our state parks, our trails and our waterways so if you were to look at our other ‘these goods are good for Michigan’ partners you’d see that there’s a wide variety of different businesses that want to somehow support these places or these recreational offerings that people love,’ said Maia Turek, Michigan DNR Resource Development Specialist.

Again the jersey’s are available for pre-sale now. They’re expected to be shipped in mid to late September.

