YMCA’s new ‘Pay the Day’ promotion running through August

‘Pay the Day’ allows new members to join or for the price of the date, rather than the original price of $75
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA of Marquette County is offering the chance to become a member at a extremely discounted price all throughout the month of August.

‘Pay the Day’ allows new members to join for the price of the date, rather than the original price of $75. So, if you join on the 6th, you pay $6, or on the 11th; $11.

A YMCA membership includes all gyms and pool access along with early registration for fall programs.

The Y’s Marketing Director, Grace Brindle, says memberships have declined in the past year, and the staff is ready to welcome new members.

“This is the very first time we’ve ever done this,” says Brindle. “It’s very rare for the YMCA to offer this, so we’re excited because we’re just ready to have families and members back here in our facility.”

The promotion runs the whole month of August at both Marquette and Negaunee locations.

Fall programs for kids at the YMCA include a new karate class, gymnastics, and swim lessons. For adults, small programs and group exercise classes will soon be opening up. Registration for fall programs opens August 16th.

