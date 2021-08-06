Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirements to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Governor declares state of emergency for Menominee County because of large fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison inmate assaults female officer, female counselor this week
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
127th Wing leads way in historic highway landing
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.
3 Marquette residents face charges from April 2021 fire

Latest News

Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
Daisy Jo’s in Gwinn among U.P. businesses experiencing vendor stoppage
Daisy Jo’s in Gwinn among U.P. businesses experiencing vendor stoppage
Governor declares state of emergency for Menominee County because of large fire at Superior...
Governor declares state of emergency for Menominee County because of large fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney