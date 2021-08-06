U.P. experiencing moderate air quality despite hazy skies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Portions of the U.P., including Marquette County, have experienced haze over Lake superior and other spots. National Weather Service Meteorologist Taylor Prislovsky says there is a reason why.

“Three weeks ago, it was because of the western wildfires out in California, like the Dixie Fire, and then the Bootleg Fire out in Oregon,” said Prislovsky. “About last week, we had a shift in the winds, whereby the winds in the upper atmosphere were coming from the northwest. That brought more of the air from those Canadian fires.”

The Marquette County Health Department’s Medical Director, Dr. Bob Lorinser, says the region generally has good air quality each summer. The level is currently moderate, but a small group of people sensitive to the hazy air could face some issues.

“What’s running the show is now particulate matter,” Dr. Lorinser explained. “It’s the smoke from a fire. Most of the people, if they are really sensitive to it, would say, ‘I’m coughing’ or ‘I don’t feel as well.’”

While Dr. Lorinser says it is rare for people to be complaining, he says those who do should do the following.

“Go inside,” he stated. “Turn your air conditioner on. Close your windows. That sort of stuff.”

As people continue to see some hazy sunrises and sunsets, Prislovsky says wet weather is on the way.

“We should be getting some showers and thunderstorms across our area and a lot of fronts and low pressures that should bring in some different air,” he stated.

The air quality is expected to get better over the next week.

