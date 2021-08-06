Advertisement

Tractor Pull event continues to grow

Florence County residents are treated to a unique event throughout the summer
If you missed the pull tonight, they will pull again at the Florence County Fair on August 27.
If you missed the pull tonight, they will pull again at the Florence County Fair on August 27.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Wis. (WLUC) - You may only associate tractors with mowing grass, and moving farm materials, but for one group in Florence County, it’s a chance to have some fun. The UP Tractor Pull event kicked off at 5 Central time today, but don’t worry, if you missed it, you’ll have another chance.

“So August 27th we’ll be in Florence for the Florence County Fair,” Anderson said. “We pull on Friday, Mud Bogs are on Saturday, and the Horse pull is on Sunday.”

All proceeds from the event go back to the community.

“This whole year, all the gate money from people going in is going to our local fire department. The local Aurora Fire Department,” Anderson said.”

The event is family friendly. There’s a $5 entry fee, and snacks are provided.

“It’s 15 bucks a class, which Strictly stock you only pull once, the rest of the classes pull twice,” Anderson said.

The fans go a long way to making the pulls special.

“The favorite part is probably the atmosphere,” Anderson said. “Everybody is pretty much another family. Come out and watch, it’s just a good time.”

The tractors pull a 7,200-pound sled, and the winner is determined by distance.

“Seven classes go all the way from Strictly stock to altered stock,” Anderson said. “You can take a lawn mower and throw different tires on it.”

You can find more information about the upcoming events; you can message UP Tractor Pull on Facebook to register a tractor or how to get involved in the organization.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison inmate assaults female officer, female counselor this week
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit
Amberg, Wis. woman dies in Marinette County 3-vehicle crash Wednesday
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
127th Wing leads way in historic highway landing

Latest News

Economic development floods Iron County during the fair weekend, making it one of the biggest...
Fair brings influx of business to Iron County
Finlandia University logo and COVID-19 graphic.
Finlandia University to require masks indoors for 3 weeks
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Nonprofit raising money for all-weather drive-in movie setup
MATI to hold weekend fundraiser at Marquette’s Masonic Center