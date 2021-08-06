Tractor Pull event continues to grow

AURORA, Wis. (WLUC) - You may only associate tractors with mowing grass, and moving farm materials, but for one group in Florence County, it’s a chance to have some fun. The UP Tractor Pull event kicked off at 5 Central time today, but don’t worry, if you missed it, you’ll have another chance.

“So August 27th we’ll be in Florence for the Florence County Fair,” Anderson said. “We pull on Friday, Mud Bogs are on Saturday, and the Horse pull is on Sunday.”

All proceeds from the event go back to the community.

“This whole year, all the gate money from people going in is going to our local fire department. The local Aurora Fire Department,” Anderson said.”

The event is family friendly. There’s a $5 entry fee, and snacks are provided.

“It’s 15 bucks a class, which Strictly stock you only pull once, the rest of the classes pull twice,” Anderson said.

The fans go a long way to making the pulls special.

“The favorite part is probably the atmosphere,” Anderson said. “Everybody is pretty much another family. Come out and watch, it’s just a good time.”

The tractors pull a 7,200-pound sled, and the winner is determined by distance.

“Seven classes go all the way from Strictly stock to altered stock,” Anderson said. “You can take a lawn mower and throw different tires on it.”

You can find more information about the upcoming events; you can message UP Tractor Pull on Facebook to register a tractor or how to get involved in the organization.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.