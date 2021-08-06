Advertisement

Silver Creek Church hosting Backpack SOS event Saturday

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church Pastor Kevin Taylor says over the years he has seen the need for school supplies grow in the Marquette Area.

Kay Bammert, the church administrator and the event coordinator says the event is Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is at 219 Silver Creek Road Drive in Harvey at the church. The event is drive-thru and no pre-registration is required.

