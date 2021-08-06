Advertisement

Showers return through next week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Today a cold front moves through triggering some thundershowers in the central and eastern U.P. this afternoon. Tomorrow will stay mainly dry and seasonal. Then, a warm front moves from Sunday into Monday. This will increase the moisture across the area, meaning it will more humid for the end of the weekend. Times of showers and thundershowers get going early on Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s south

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers/thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Continued 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Upper 80s

Thursday: Clouds decreasing and becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

