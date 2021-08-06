SAIL to hold ‘Battle of the Boards’ cornhole tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) is holding a new fundraiser later this month, the “Battle of the Boards” cornhole tournament.

Teams of two will square off in double-elimination backyard style games.

SAIL is raising funds for an action track chair which would assist those with mobile disabilities in accessing outdoor areas a regular wheelchair can’t go.

“I think it’s really to help support your neighbors that live with a disability. It’s really important to recognize that not everybody can just go out into the beautiful outdoors in the U.P. and this is a really cool tool and device that we would have available for people to use,” said SAIL Executive Director, Sarah Peurakoski.

The tournament is Aug. 21 at the SAIL office on Wright Street in Marquette, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The cost for a team of two is $50 and Eventbrite registration closes Aug. 19.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.