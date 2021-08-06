Advertisement

SAIL to hold ‘Battle of the Boards’ cornhole tournament

Teams of two will square off in double-elimination backyard style games on Aug. 21.
SAIL Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament graphic.
SAIL Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament graphic.(SAIL/WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) is holding a new fundraiser later this month, the “Battle of the Boards” cornhole tournament.

Teams of two will square off in double-elimination backyard style games.

SAIL is raising funds for an action track chair which would assist those with mobile disabilities in accessing outdoor areas a regular wheelchair can’t go.

“I think it’s really to help support your neighbors that live with a disability. It’s really important to recognize that not everybody can just go out into the beautiful outdoors in the U.P. and this is a really cool tool and device that we would have available for people to use,” said SAIL Executive Director, Sarah Peurakoski.

The tournament is Aug. 21 at the SAIL office on Wright Street in Marquette, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The cost for a team of two is $50 and Eventbrite registration closes Aug. 19.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison inmate assaults female officer, female counselor this week
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit
Amberg, Wis. woman dies in Marinette County 3-vehicle crash Wednesday
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
127th Wing leads way in historic highway landing

Latest News

Dana M. Schlehuber, pictured, was named as the General Manager of the Kewadin Casino Sault Ste....
Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie selects general manager
The block party lasted from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Madgoodies hosts block party as fundraiser for MATI drive-in theater
The Yooper Shirts Michigan Cycling Jersey
Yooper Shirts taking pre-sale for ‘Michigan Four Seasons’ cycling Jersey
Moderate air quality levels in the U.P.
U.P. experiencing moderate air quality despite hazy skies