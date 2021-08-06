Advertisement

Pet Adoptions increasing in Dickinson County

Almost Home Animal Shelter loves seeing animals find forever homes
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINNESSEC, Mich. (WLUC) - At Almost Home Animal Shelter in Quinnesec, pets are like best friends. Animals have been flying out of the shelter, and staff members are thrilled to see the animals find home.

Part of the success is because of the pandemic.

“Because people are home and they have the time then, especially with the dogs to train them, house break them, etc.,” said Diane Luczak, Almost Home Shelter Manager.

All the animals are fixed before adoption, and almost home is a no-kill shelter. There are no dogs at the shelter right now.

“We do very well with dogs, we can’t keep them! They constantly are adopted,” Luczak said. “The turnover is wonderful.”

The shelter offers same day adoptions, and the adoption fee is one hundred dollars. However, new owners get all the pet essentials.

“The dogs and cats also have a first vaccine, and the cats get a de-worming,” Luczak said. “Some of the local veterinarians give a free health check-up to pets from the shelter. It’s really a good deal. For one hundred dollars you’re getting a really good deal.”

The shelter is down to 16 cats. In the past two days, more than 10 cats have been adopted.

If you are not in the market for an animal, the shelter is always looking for help. You can drop off pet supplies outside by the bench, as well as call or mail in money. The shelter is still open for adoption by appointment only. For more information about how to set an appointment, as well as the new store hours, check out the Almost Home Shelter’s website.

