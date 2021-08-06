Advertisement

Ore to Shore looking for volunteers as race approaches

(Ore to Shore WLUC File Photo)
(Ore to Shore WLUC File Photo)(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is coming up and volunteers are needed. More than 2,300 racers are registered so far.

The Ore to Shore is a point-to-point race starting in Negaunee and ending at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. The event includes youth races as well. Volunteers are needed for a number of areas including at the finish area.

“The volunteer opportunities during race day at the finish line, it’s super fun, range from back-up timing, we need people to be at the awards table, we also need people to help sign up racers for the youth races, so encourage your friends and family to come and make the Ore to Shore a complete community experience,” said Nicole Dewalt-Swenson, Race Coordinator.

The race is August 14. Friday August 13 will be registration and packet pick up from 6-9:30 p.m. at Lakeview Arena. For more information on how you can sign up to help click here.

