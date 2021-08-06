Northern Waters Casino Resort to feature ‘Banksy Takes a Break’ art show

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Contemporary at Northern Waters Resort Art Gallery, the new contemporary art space situated in the Lac Vieux Desert Tribe’s Northern Waters Casino Resort, announced Friday that its inaugural show: “Banksy Takes a Break” (Because Even Artists Take a Vacation) will open to the public on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. central time.

Conceived and built by the resort casino’s team, “The Contemporary at Northern Waters Resort” Art Gallery will welcome visitors from near and far with free general admission to this inaugural Banksy installation curated from private collectors from around the globe.

The artwork from the famous yet elusive street artist includes authenticated and certified Banksy prints, paintings and oddities rarely seen by the general public, alongside iconic favorites such as Balloon Girl, NOLA, GDP, a Dismaland balloon, and Flower Thrower.

“The Management and I are delighted to announce the region’s newest contemporary art gallery and opening date, and we are already looking forward to welcoming the general public, art afficionados, artists, fans of Banksy, and Tribal Members to the property and our beautiful new creative space,” said Michael J. Broderick, the casino-resort’s General Manager.

“It’s an exciting time for the resort and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, as this will be the first time an important Banksy exhibit of this size will be shown in the Midwest and on a Native American reservation,” Broderick continued. “More importantly, unlike other ‘unauthorized’ Banksy exhibits throughout the world that charge an entry fee, ours will be completely free to the public. We are confident that fact alone would meet with the artist’s approval and we are honored to show his, or her, works of art in our very first gallery show!”

The new contemporary art gallery located in the state of Michigan will host an array of unique pieces from the mysterious political activist, satirist and artist, who has spent most of the last three decades anonymously visiting, and tagging the streets of the world.

The new gallery’s opening installation will be a selection of works from when the artist traveled to different areas throughout the world to relax and work at the same time. This includes pieces from his travels through his native England, the Middle East, New York, Los Angeles, the Caribbean, and even Chicago Illinois.

By reflecting that even an artist as provocative, productive, and as well-known as Banksy has to take a vacation from time to time, and as the resort is an important destination for visitors to the area throughout the year, this new art gallery is a perfect venue for this special exhibit.

The show will run until November 1, 2021.

A VIP ribbon cutting event will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sept. 3 at the entrance to the new gallery situated next to the hotel. Then at 7:00 p.m., the gallery will be open to the general public.

A self-guided tour, the show will feature over 30 original works and ephemera of the artist spanning over 23 years.

Once the Banksy show is completed, the gallery will feature monthly and bi-monthly themed curated group and juried shows from artists from the region as well as the nation. Periodic prospectuses and calls for artists will be announced via www.CallForEntry.Org and on the resort-casino’s website www.lvdcasino.com.

More information about “The Contemporary at Northern Waters Resort” Art Gallery, the Banksy show, upcoming shows, and the resort-casino can be found on the resort-casino’s website.

Northern Waters Casino Resort is located in Watersmeet, Michigan about eight miles north of the Wisconsin-Michigan border in Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula. We are a friendly community surrounded by the Ottawa National Forest and the Sylvania Wilderness Area and are proudly owned and operated by the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. We offer casino style gaming with over 500 gaming machines that include the newest themed slot machines in the area. There is a new Pointsbet sports book coming soon as well as the new art gallery opening soon for your enjoyment. . The Lac Vieux Desert Resort Casino offers a 132-room hotel, which has whirlpool/fireplace suites, an indoor pool, sauna, and a large whirlpool. We offer live music, a sports bar with food, snack bar, and a challenging eighteen-hole golf course. For more information, kindly visit www.northernwaterscasino.com

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.