Mission of Hope helping children get ready for school

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday, Mission of Hope will be giving away items to help kids go back to school. Gym shoes, backpacks, hygiene products, food, school supplies, and haircuts are just some of the things that will be offered.

The free event will take place this Sunday at the Karis Bandshell in Ludington Park. It begins at three in the afternoon and will continue until all items are given away.

“It’s just a way of tangibly hoping that every child knows how important they are and we want them to have all the confidence in the world that they can succeed,” said Paul Culbertson, pastor of Wellspring Community Church.

If it rains, Mission of Hope will move inside to the Delta Plaza Mall. Shoes given away this weekend were collected from the community during the Glow Run last month.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.