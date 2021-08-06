Advertisement

Mission of Hope helping children get ready for school

August 8, several back to school essentials will be offered in Ludington Park.
Mission of Hope poster.
Mission of Hope poster.(Mission of Hope)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday, Mission of Hope will be giving away items to help kids go back to school. Gym shoes, backpacks, hygiene products, food, school supplies, and haircuts are just some of the things that will be offered.

The free event will take place this Sunday at the Karis Bandshell in Ludington Park. It begins at three in the afternoon and will continue until all items are given away.

“It’s just a way of tangibly hoping that every child knows how important they are and we want them to have all the confidence in the world that they can succeed,” said Paul Culbertson, pastor of Wellspring Community Church.

If it rains, Mission of Hope will move inside to the Delta Plaza Mall. Shoes given away this weekend were collected from the community during the Glow Run last month.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison inmate assaults female officer, female counselor this week
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit
Amberg, Wis. woman dies in Marinette County 3-vehicle crash Wednesday
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
127th Wing leads way in historic highway landing

Latest News

Economic development floods Iron County during the fair weekend, making it one of the biggest...
Fair brings influx of business to Iron County
Finlandia University logo and COVID-19 graphic.
Finlandia University to require masks indoors for 3 weeks
If you missed the pull tonight, they will pull again at the Florence County Fair on August 27.
Tractor Pull event continues to grow
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Nonprofit raising money for all-weather drive-in movie setup
MATI to hold weekend fundraiser at Marquette’s Masonic Center