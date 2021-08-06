Advertisement

MDOT: Crystal Falls maintenance work starts Aug. 9

Traffic will be maintained on US-2/US-141 and M-69 using single-lane closures under flag control.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $228,000 in concrete, pavement, and drainage structure repairs on US-2/US-141 (5th Avenue) and M-69 (Superior Avenue) near the US-2/M-69 intersection in the city of Crystal Falls, Iron County.(MDOT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $228,000 in concrete, pavement, and drainage structure repairs on US-2/US-141 (5th Avenue) and M-69 (Superior Avenue) near the US-2/M-69 intersection in the city of Crystal Falls, Iron County. Some night work will be required.

Work begins Monday, Aug. 9, and is expected to be completed on Monday, Aug. 30. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

Traffic will be maintained on US-2/US-141 and M-69 using single-lane closures under flag control. Some of the work will require short-term detours of eastbound US-2 and eastbound and westbound M-69. Detours on local streets will be posted.

The project will repair deteriorated pavement, resulting in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.

