MATI to hold weekend fundraiser at Marquette’s Masonic Center

Nonprofit hoping to raise enough money for all-weather drive-in movie setup
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company is looking to make one final push for an all-weather drive-in movie setup.

On Sunday, the nonprofit will hold a fundraiser at the Masonic Center with the goal of hitting $17,500. Right now, MATI is around $3,500 shy. If met, the Michigan Department of Economic Development will match that number.

“It’ll afford us to buy an upgraded screen, some equipment, and a trailer,” said MATI’s Executive Director, Ryan Engle. “You can actually take this anywhere and run either movies or theatre, as long as we have internet and power.”

A couple of movies will be shown, along with musicians, other live performances, vendors and raffles. The fundraiser is on Sunday from noon to 2:00 a.m.

To make a donation, click here.

