Marquette County Health Department encouraging vaccines to slow variant spread

Those who wish to make an appointment can call the Marquette County Health Department at 906-475-7844.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is encouraging vaccines to slow coronavirus variant spread. A press release sent on Friday follows:

On July 20, the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) announced the county’s first occurrence of the Delta variant in a confirmed COVID positive resident. Since then, additional cases have been detected in Marquette County and across the Upper Peninsula.

Much like the rest of the country, we are now dealing with a virus that has the potential to cause a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Right now, we know that one of the best efforts to maintain low levels of hospitalizations and illness in our community is to increase vaccination rates. We encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to make an appointment. There are three safe vaccine options that have been proven effective against the Delta variant, all are readily available in our community.

Those who wish to make an appointment can call the Marquette County Health Department at 906-475-7844. There are also numerous pharmacy, retail, and provider locations across Marquette County to fit a variety of scheduling needs, such as Walgreens, Walmart, Snyder Drug, Campus Pharmacy, Meijer, Target, and Upper Great Lakes Family Health Centers, or you may call your healthcare provider.

More information can be found on at www.mqthealth.org.

In addition to vaccination, the same preventative efforts we have become accustomed to should not be forgotten. Stay home when you are ill and seek out testing to detect COVID cases early. Consider mask-use, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. As always, wash your hands!

