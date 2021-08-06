Advertisement

Madgoodies hosts block party as fundraiser for MATI drive-in theater

The party had live music, a local gift card auction, and canvas art projects.
The block party lasted from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A block party filled a portion of Ohio Street in Marquette Friday night.

Madgoodies hosted the donation-based party to raise money for the Masonic Arts Theater and Innovation company’s (MATI) new mobile drive-in theater. MATI needs $17,500 to move forward with the theater, which will travel around the Central U.P.

The owner of Madgoodies, Madeline Goodman, says gathering with fellow artists is an essential part of the industry.

“[MATI] is another art organization in town and also to have each other’s back,” says Goodman. “As artists you gotta support each other.”

Nick Steffey, a MATI board member, also says comradery between creators is important.

“Any opportunity that we can get artists together, we can all collaborate and support the arts is a wonderful opportunity,” says Steffey.

The party went from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Another MATI fundraiser to support the drive-in theater is set for Sunday at the Masonic Building.

