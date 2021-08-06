Madgoodies hosts block party as fundraiser for MATI drive-in theater

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A block party filled a portion of Ohio Street in Marquette Friday night.

Madgoodies hosted the donation-based party to raise money for the Masonic Arts Theater and Innovation company’s (MATI) new mobile drive-in theater. MATI needs $17,500 to move forward with the theater, which will travel around the Central U.P.

The party had live music, a local gift card auction, and canvas art projects.

The owner of Madgoodies, Madeline Goodman, says gathering with fellow artists is an essential part of the industry.

“[MATI] is another art organization in town and also to have each other’s back,” says Goodman. “As artists you gotta support each other.”

Nick Steffey, a MATI board member, also says comradery between creators is important.

“Any opportunity that we can get artists together, we can all collaborate and support the arts is a wonderful opportunity,” says Steffey.

The party went from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Another MATI fundraiser to support the drive-in theater is set for Sunday at the Masonic Building.

