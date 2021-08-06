Advertisement

KISMA holds free boat washes

Stop the spread of invasive species before it’s too late
Free boat washes by KISMA will be seen around the Copper Country's boat launches through the coming weeks.
Free boat washes by KISMA will be seen around the Copper Country's boat launches through the coming weeks.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free boat wash was available Friday in Lake Linden from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. hosted by KISMA.

The Keweenaw Invasive Species Mitigation Area, a.k.a. KISMA, was spraying down boats entering or leaving the water.

This is an effort to make sure no invasive species are tagging along with boaters.

Especially in recent months as a new threat sneaks its way towards Isle Royale.

“People didn’t think mussels would do as well because it’s a little colder,” said KISMA Aquatic Invasive Species Crew Member Connor Ford. “It’s a pretty remote location [on Isle Royale]. Since they’ve been seeing heightened populations there, they kind of want to ramp up on the outreach and education.”

KISMA will have more boat washes in the next coming weeks, where you can get a free spray and information about the Keweenaw’s invasive species.

