Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie selects general manager

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sault Tribe Member, Dana M. Schlehuber, has been named General Manager of the Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie property. The announcement was made by Kewadin Casinos CEO Allen Kerridge Friday.

“I’m pleased to announce that one of our very own tribal citizens and long-term Kewadin Team Member has been selected as the Kewadin Sault General Manager. Dana is an educated tribal member who has dedicated years to our tribe. I respect her commitment. The tribe’s goal has always been to train and promote our members, so it’s exciting to see this goal become a reality once again,” Sault Tribe Chairperson Aaron Payment said.

Schlehuber has been with Kewadin Casinos and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians for the past 18 years. She previously served as Kewadin Casinos comptroller.

“I am excited to announce Dana as the new Kewadin Sault General Manager. Not only will her strengths working with budgets, financials, statistical diagnostics, and technology improve operations and customer service, but they will also help fine tune the Kewadin Sault property’s future goals, including strategic player development, and will continue to promote our most valuable asset, our team,” Kewadin Casinos CEO Allen Kerridge said.

Schlehuber was born and raised in Brimley, Mich., where she graduated high school. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Central Michigan University, she returned home dedicated to work for her tribe.

Dana then made the transition over to gaming in 2007 where she focused on learning every aspect of Kewadin Casinos. She has been a member of the Kewadin Executive Team for the past seven years where she is always ready and willing assist and to help find a solution.

Schlehuber said, “I love to be challenged and I love improving operational efficiencies. I’m extremely excited to get to work and see what positive changes we can make with both the Sault property and the Kewadin Team. We have so much potential and I can’t wait to see the team and the property shine.”

