Iron River’s Baumgartner looks ahead to 2022 Winter Olympics

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the Summer Olympics conclude this weekend, the 2022 Winter Olympics are just around the corner.

Nick Baumgartner has his Houndstooth pants ready for another attempt to make the Snowboard Cross squad. The Iron River native is closing in on his 40th birthday. He’s already been in three Winter Olympics. He finished fourth in south Korea in 2018.

He’s been doing dryland training at AdvantEdge in Marquette under the watchful eye of Dustin Brancheau. Baumgartner is fortunate that he has plenty of motivation for training. That’s why he doesn’t want to squander his last opportunity of earning a medal in Beijing, China.

“Soon I’m not going to be able to do this,” says Baumgartner. “For me it is easy (to stay motivated) because in a couple years I won’t have a shot to compete at the highest level. And while I can still do it, I want to do it as hard as I can. And when I come to AdvantEdge, I get to see all the college athletes jumping 68 inches in the air. It gets me fired up, and gets me ready to go.”

“When people ask how they can support (me), this year my son (Landon) is going to sell the shirts (U.S, eh!) to learn some entrepreneurial skills. And this will help fund my final run. My teammates have no idea what that fells like. When I tell them what goes on and how many people are behind me, they don’t fell that because they’re from other places where there’s tons of other athletes.”

If you’re interested in a shirt, go to DreamBigMI.com. The first snowboard cross event of the 2021-2022 season will take place on the Olympic course in Beijing in November. A meet must take place on the Olympic course before the Winter Games begin.

