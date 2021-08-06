Advertisement

Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Munising holds annual free clothing share

By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A church in Munising is providing thousands of free clothing items to the community this weekend.

Good Shepard Lutheran Church is on its 17th year of its free clothing share. All of the clothing is donated from church and community members.

All sizes from adult to infant are available, including accessories like hats, scarves, and ties.

One of the church members, Brandi Storm, says an average of 90 people visit the share per day.

“There’s a definite need in the community,” says Storm. “And it’s just to help people recycle as well, instead of getting rid of clothes, why not bring them here? And then people that are in need, they can just come and get some free clothing.”

This years’ share started on Thursday and is open Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Any clothes left over from the share are brought to second-hand stores in Marquette.

