The Front that Passed Through Friday Comes Back as a Warm Front This Weekend
Bringing a Chance of Showers
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of some light showers near the Wisconsin line
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near Lake Superior
Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, more humid
Highs: 70s east, around 80 west
Monday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid
Highs: around 80 into the 80s
Plan on warm and humid conditions through at least mid-week. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but most of the time will be rain-free. At this point, cooler, drier weather should set in late in the week into next weekend.
