The Front that Passed Through Friday Comes Back as a Warm Front This Weekend

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of some light showers near the Wisconsin line

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near Lake Superior

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, more humid

Highs: 70s east, around 80 west

Monday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid

Highs: around 80 into the 80s

Plan on warm and humid conditions through at least mid-week. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but most of the time will be rain-free. At this point, cooler, drier weather should set in late in the week into next weekend.

